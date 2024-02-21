‘Time that maybe he step down’: Americans grade Biden after Charlamagne brands him an ‘uninspiring candidate’

​

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation’s capital graded President Biden’s performance after Charlamagne tha God said thecommander in chief is “uninspiring” with “no main character energy” ahead of the 2024 election.

“His age is concerning. I don’t think he can lead this great country for the next four years,” Sibusiso, a New Yorker, told Fox News. On a scale from A to F, he gave Biden a D for his performance.

“I think it’s time that maybe he step down and concede to somebody to take over,” he said. “It’s time for new blood to lead.”

But Bob from Maryland gave Biden an A grade.

“I think he has held the country together as best as can be expected in these times,” Bob said.

Charlamagne tha God said Biden, 81, is an “uninspiring candidate” in an interview with ABC News host Jonathan Karl on Sunday after the correspondent asked the radio personality why Biden’s messaging on former President Trump being a threat to democracy was not resonating with Americans. The radio host’s criticism of the chief executive came on the heels of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report released on Feb. 8 that led to increased scrutiny over Biden’s age and mental abilities, particularly among Republican critics.

“He’s just an uninspiring candidate, like, you know, there’s nothing about Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him,” Charlamagne said. “He should be leaning on people who are more inspiring than him, who are more charismatic than him.”

“He should just be, I guess if you want to call it, the brains of the operation behind the scenes,” he continued. “That sounds crazy that we’re saying that about a president of the United States of America, but he has no main character energy at all.”

Syd from Boston said that while Biden may be lackluster in his delivery, he has proven that he can perform his duties well. The Bostonian heralded Biden for boosting the economy and gave him an A-plus grade.

“He is uninspiring, but he’s doing the job,” Syd said. “I think the economy is doing great, actually. People love to hate.”

But Lori from Utah said Biden has allowed skyrocketing inflation to occur under his watch and worsened border security. She gave him a D grade.

“Inflation has gone up since he’s been president,” Lori said. “I feel like our border is not secure … and quite frankly, when we see him speak, it seems like he’s probably ready to retire.”

Inflation has eased since it hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, but some Americans have still felt the pain of high costs, particularly as prices rose in January, according to the Department of Labor. Prices climbed 3.1% from the same time last year, and inflation remained well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

However, while Charlamagne previously said he believes Biden is a “sh—y elected official,” he also said Trump would be “the end of democracy as we know it” if elected again. A few voters preferred Biden to Trump, but similarly weren’t enthusiastic about either 2024 presidential candidate.

“I’d like to see diplomacy working better in the Middle East and inflation working better, but I’d still choose Biden over anyone else,” said Jennifer from Maryland. She gave him a B-minus grade.

Allie, who lives in the nation’s capital, gave Biden a B grade.

“I wish we had a younger, more vibrant Democratic nominee, but we don’t, so we’re going to stick with the one that we got,” she said.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.