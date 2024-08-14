Toddlers in diapers stranded on highway after being ejected during crash: video

​

A shocking video captures the moment two terrified toddlers in diapers were seen stranded on a Texas highway after being ejected during a major crash in Texas.

The footage, taken by an eyewitness, shows the two children wearing only diapers and looking stunned in the middle of the I-10 East Freeway in Houston after they were flung from their father’s jeep during a crash on Sunday.

Their father’s overturned jeep can be seen in the background along with a smashed-up white sedan while debris from the crash is strewn across the freeway and around the children, aged 1 and 4.

The younger child is standing and being tended to by a man while the 4-year-old can be seen on all fours before the father comes running down the freeway and then picks the child up, the video shows.

It is unclear if they had been restrained inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

“Deputies responded to a major crash on the main lanes of the East Freeway at Freeport. A two-car crash where one of the cars flipped over several times causing ejection,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on X.

The two children were last reported to be in stable condition, according to Fox 26 Houston. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports those in the second vehicle did not report any injuries and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Victor Cordova, who filmed the aftermath of the crash, said he first thought the worst.

“I thought they actually passed away. I thought they were dead,” he told KTRK-TV in Houston.

He said he recorded the incident to warn other parents about securing children inside vehicles.

“For parents, for everybody, even if it’s a short distance, (you need) awareness. To make sure you secure your kids properly,” Cordova said.