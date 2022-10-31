FOX National News 

Tomorrow is last day for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021

An automatic, six-month extension for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021 is coming up.

Taxpayers must file by a Nov. 1 deadline. In order to be eligible for the state’s one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the deadline.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a news release that taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.

The deadline for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021 is Nov. 1.

It typically takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return, Burns said.

  