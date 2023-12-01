Top 5 moments of DeSantis-Newsom debate, fighting in Gaza resumes and more top headlines

​

FIGHT NIGHT – Top 5 moments from fiery DeSantis, Newsom debate showdown on FOX News. Continue reading …

AIRSTRIKES BEGIN – Thick black smoke rises from Gaza Strip as Israel resumes fight against Hamas. Continue reading …

‘WHIPPED HIM’ – Conservatives heap praise on DeSantis for debate performance against Newsom. Continue reading …

‘VOTE THEIR CONSCIENCE’ – What you need to know ahead of George Santos expulsion vote. Continue reading …

HUNT FOR ANSWERS – Blackburn says request for Epstein flight logs blocked by Democrat-led committee. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘ECO-COLONIALISM’ – Biden admin crackdown on oil drilling faces stiff opposition from Native Americans. Continue reading …

SEX SCANDAL – Democrats call for resignation of Florida GOP chairman amid sexual battery allegations. Continue reading …

‘TITANIC FIGURE’ – Former White House staffers praise, critique the late Henry Kissinger. Continue reading …

OVER AND OUT – Karine Jean-Pierre storms out of briefing after being pressed by reporter.Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

HUMBLEBRAG MUCH – Transgender runner complains about being ‘slow’ and ‘out of shape’ after winning women’s half-marathon. Continue reading …

TIDE SHIFT – Spanish-language radio star says Hispanic Americans are emerging as voting bloc for the right. Continue reading …

DOWN BAD – Americans aren’t happier about Biden economy despite major media outlets telling them how good they have it. Continue reading …

ESCAPING JUSTICE – NYT columnist proposes ending Gaza war with ‘free pass for all of the Hamas leadership’ to leave country. Continue reading …

OPINION

PAUL BATURA – Disney indicts its woke self with founder’s own words in newly published book. Continue reading …

NEIL SEAN – Royal tell-all ‘Endgame’ is ‘high camp’ and nuts but it still works in one key way. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The freedoms that we once took for granted are under assault. Continue reading…

JESSE WATTERS – We have proof Biden’s White House lied. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says ‘open borders’ is the vision of Biden, Harris and Newsom. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

BLUE EXODUS – Progressive policies leave cities in police crisis as good cops flee. Continue reading …

TOY STORY – Meet The American who brought us the Cabbage Patch Kids. Continue reading …

BELLS AND WHISTLES – Tiffani Thiessen reveals tips to staying fit as she approaches 50. Continue reading …

‘A MAN NEVER HITS A WOMAN’ – Former NBA star takes exception to Miles Bridges playing for Hornets. Continue reading …

CLOSE ENCOUNTER – An individual came frighteningly close to a moose on the loose in Alaska. See the video. See video …

WATCH

MATT TAIBBI – I’ve given up trying to get Democrats to care about this. See video …

NEWT GINGRICH – How could they have been so stupid for so long. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“If you think liberals still cared about free speech, I think you’re stuck in a late 1960s time warp. Liberals now embrace government censorship. They embrace government surveillance of innocent Americans, if those Americans are their political opponents. Now the former free speech crowd are filled with totalitarians – they’re the new totalitarians because they believe people like Trump and DeSantis need to be stopped by any means necessary.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

