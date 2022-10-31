Top Dem prosecutors revolt over bail reform law, Musk swats down NYT report and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

JAILBREAK – Top Dem prosecutors revolt against criminal justice reform law they warn will ‘destroy’ state. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS FALSE’ – Elon Musk swats down NYT report about him firing Twitter employees to save money. Continue reading …

CLASS CLOWN – School board director who encouraged riots, called cops ‘pigs’ is ‘important voice,’ district says. Continue reading …

RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION – New report reveals the dangers of being a Christian in Iran. Continue reading …

STATE OF WOMEN’S SPORTS – I am a young woman who loves sports, but do I have a future playing them? Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

MIDTERM MONEY – Former Google CEO emerges as key Democratic power player. Continue reading …

HOUSE DIVIDED – Dems turn on party leadership as midterm hopes fade despite supportive voting records. Continue reading …

‘GOOD OL’ BOYS CLUB’ – Stacey Abrams lashes out at Georgia sheriffs during debate while claiming to support law enforcement. Continue reading …

RISK OF VIOLENCE – US cybersecurity official warns of ‘complex threat environment’ going into midterm elections. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

WHAT’S AT STAKE – Supreme Court to consider banning race in college admissions. Continue reading …

‘DEMONIZING’ SPEAKER – Washington Post report blasted as ‘propaganda operation’ for tying Paul Pelosi attack to GOP. Continue reading …

AT IT AGAIN – Karine Jean-Pierre disagrees with ‘characterization’ when pressed on Obama campaigning for Democrats. Continue reading …

PAY DISCRIMINATION – ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggests he’s underpaid because he’s Black. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – Political violence has become a ‘recurring theme’ in American politics. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host suggests that for Democrats, this election is about tearing the country apart. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

RACE-BASED ADMISSIONS? – Students debate affirmative action before SCOTUS decision. Continue reading …

VOTER VOLATILITY – Here’s how the midterms will affect the stock market. Continue reading …

EXTREME TRANSFORMATIONS – Hollywood stars who have gone to dramatic lengths for movie roles. Continue reading …

MEDICAL MYSTERIES – Walking Dead Syndrome and other rare conditions that baffle doctors and researchers. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“It’s become a recurring theme in American politics. Political violence and threats to violence are increasing.”

– TREY GOWDY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.