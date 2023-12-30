Top five true crime documentaries of 2023

​

Docu-mania has taken over online streaming services, pushing filmmakers to give insight into nation-gripping criminal cases and uncover new details in infamous cases in what may be the golden age of the true crime genre.

These five Fox Nation documentaries, all released in 2023, may not be for the faint of heart, but they will have you at the edge of your seat following the detectives, journalists and family members who lived through the most enthralling mysteries, murders and scandals of our time.

Bloodline: DNA Dsetectives and the Moscow Murders

Released in October, this documentary takes a deep dive into Moscow Police Department detectives’ process of identifying Bryan Kohberger as their suspect in the brutal killing of four Idaho college students.

University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found fatally stabbed in an off-campus home in November 2022.

WATCH IT HERE

DNA from the crime scene was compared with samples from genealogical testing websites, leading investigators to one of Kohberger’s relatives and the Washington State University student’s subsequent arrest in January.

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS HOUSE DEMOLISHED YEAR AFTER QUADRUPLE STABBING

The Fall of the House of Murdaugh

This three-part series, first aired in November, dissects Alex Murdaugh’s litany of convictions, from the murders of his wife and son to his alleged rampant financial fraud.

The disgraced legal scion’s only surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, sat down with Fox News for his only interview since his father was convicted of shooting Maggie and Paul Murdaugh at their family hunting lodge in June 2021.

WATCH IT HERE

Never-before-heard prison audio and archival photos and footage provided by the South Carolina family give viewers an exclusive new look at the epic downfall that captivated the nation.

ALEX MURDAUGH SENTENCED FOR SOUTH CAROLINA FINANCIAL CRIMES

Architect of Death: The Long Island Serial Killer

Aired in September, this documentary guides viewers through the decades of police investigation that led to the arrest of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann – and the missteps that delayed his capture.

Heuermann was arrested outside his Manhattan architectural firm in July 2023 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009 and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010.

WATCH IT HERE

A tip about Heuermann’s pickup truck, burner phones, threats to victims’ families and, finally, DNA evidence from the women’s graves matched to samples from a pizza crust led investigators to his arrest. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 6.

50 CENT PRODUCING GILGO BEACH DOCUMENTARY WITH REX HEUERMANN’S WIFE

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes

Never-before heard jailhouse conversations between infamous Milwaukee serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and his father Lionel were debuted in this September Fox Nation release.

Even after Dahmer was sentenced to 15 consecutive life sentences in 1992 for the deaths of 17 boys and men — and the gruesome manipulation and preservation of their corpses — his father always stood by his side.

WATCH IT HERE

Dahmer’s upbringing and his relationship with Lionel, who famously dissected roadkill with his son at a young age, are explored in this four-part series. Dahmer was killed by another inmate in 1994, while Lionel died in hospice care this year after decades of running from his son’s spotlight.

But the conversations between the father and son after the horrible truth was revealed, in which Lionel strives to understand what made his son carry out the string of killings, offer new insight into the killer’s world.

JEFFREY DAHMER’S FATHER DEAD AT AGE 87

Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa

Released on Fox Nation in June, this 16-episode docuseries follows journalist Eric Shawn through his two-decade investigation into the mysterious disappearance of James “Jimmy” Riddle Hoffa.

The legendary Teamsters leader vanished July 30, 1975, after attempting to regain his position as the head of the union following his release from prison on bribery and fraud charges.

WATCH IT HERE

Before he disappeared, his plans were opposed by several members of the Mafia.

JIMMY HOFFA MAY BE BURIED AT SITE OF DEMOLISHED MLB STADIUM: COLD CASE GROUP

After hearing the groundbreaking deathbed confession of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, Shawn began methodically tracking down clues in his quest for the truth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP