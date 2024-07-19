Top moments of Trump’s Republican National Convention speech and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘I WOULD NOT BE HERE’ – Top moments of Trump’s speech, including the illegal immigration chart that he said saved his life. Continue reading …

DEEP DIVISIONS – Democrats divided as Biden faces increased pressure from to step aide. Continue reading …

‘TOO PAINFUL TO TELL’ – Trump tells RNC ‘I am not supposed to be here’ following Pennsylvania rally assassination attempt. Continue reading …

‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ – Expert reacts after Congress denied access to crucial Trump protection plan. Continue reading …

GROUNDED – Global technology outage disrupts flights on major airlines. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘WE RISE TOGETHER’ – Trump preaches unity as he accepts GOP presidential nomination days after assassination attempt. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY WORTHLESS’ – Roger Marshall blasts Secret Service briefing on Trump assassination attempt. Continue reading …

‘TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN’ – Country music singer, his wife join former President Trump in family box at RNC. Continue reading …

‘LOTS OF ANGER’ – Biden ‘furious’ about growing calls to get him to exit race: report. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

MEDIA MAYHEM – WATCH: MSNBC primetime hosts’ incendiary coverage of RNC raises eyebrows. Continue reading …

‘MORON’ – Ex-MSNBC host calls for ‘Trumpsucker’ Van Jones to be fired from CNN. Continue reading …

STERN WORDS – Kevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz should get professional help after viral spat. Continue reading …

CONSTANT CRITICISM – Elise Stefanik says Trump’s family has suffered from ‘relentless attacks’ from hostile media. Continue reading …

–

OPINION

DR MARC SIEGEL – Biden is clearly in poor health. We deserve an honest and transparent report. Continue reading …

KELLY HYMAN – Alec Baldwin saved by shocking Hollywood ending to ‘Rust’ trial. Continue reading …

–

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – House Speaker Mike Johnson: ‘We have to chase down the answers on the Trump assassination attempt’. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump’s RNC appearance symbolizes a great American comeback. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio discuss President Biden’s mental acuity. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Biden couldn’t do five minutes of Trump’s speech. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘ABOVE THE CALL OF DUTY’ – Gold Star parents reflect on ‘thousands’ of lives changed by vets after son died in Afghanistan. Continue reading …

GROUNDBREAKING TV – How Bob Newhart’s comedy legacy left a lasting mark on Hollywood. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – What was Kai Trump’s RNC surprise? Who’s that prized pooch? Continue reading …

(600) FINANCIAL EMERGENCIES – You can now make a $1,000 emergency withdrawal from your 401(k). Continue reading …

‘HI, MOM’ – A critically endangered snake hatchling visits its mother for the first time at the Memphis Zoo. See video …

WATCH

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP – Recounts assassination attempt: ‘I had God on my side’. See video …

ERIC TRUMP – Never have I been more proud to be at my father’s side.See video …

HULK HOGAN – Let ‘Trumpamania’ make America great again!See video …

DANA WHITE – Trump is ‘literally putting his life on the line for something bigger than himself’. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

