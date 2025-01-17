Top NJ watchdog official abruptly resigns, is removed from state voter rolls following residency flap

​

Tiffany Williams Brewer, who resigned from the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation shortly after the watchdog agency announced her appointment to the role of CEO, made the abrupt move after the Asbury Park Press reported that she had claimed a Maryland property as her principal residence last year, but voted in the Garden State in the November election.

The outlet, which published an owner occupancy affidavit dated March 13, 2024, reported that the document indicated Williams Brewer would occupy the Maryland residence for at least seven of the next 12 months.

Williams Brewer voted in Tinton Falls during last year’s presidential contest, the Asbury Park Press reported, citing the Monmouth County Board of Elections.

“The Monmouth County election officials take the integrity of the election process very seriously,” Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon said in a statement. “Upon referral by the County Clerk, the Superintendent/Registrar of Elections investigated the matter and has made the determination to make a referral to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for review and will proceed to remove this individual from the voter rolls in Monmouth.”

Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Christopher P. Siciliano told Fox News Digital that he had removed Williams Brewer from the voter rolls, but noted that she could be reinstated if she furnishes evidence that she meets the requirements to register in New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Commission of Investigation’s objective is to probe “waste, fraud and abuse of government tax dollars,” according to the state’s website. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, appointed Williams Brewer to the commission in 2022.

“Ms. Brewer previously served as the Chair of the four-member Commission from 2022 through 2024. She also has been serving on an interim basis in the day-to-day leadership role of the SCI following the death of former Executive Director Chadd W. Lackey in a July traffic accident,” the agency noted in a Jan. 6 press release announcing her appointment as CEO.

Williams Brewer is an assistant professor of law at Howard University’s School of Law, the school’s website indicates.

An individual at the school indicated that they shared Fox News Digital’s comment request with Williams Brewer. But Williams Brewer did not respond in time for publication.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn regarding her resignation from the state agency, Williams Brewer addressed her residency status and work in academia.

“My dual residency in Maryland and New Jersey has always been transparent and in full compliance with all relevant regulations. It has never interfered with my duties at the SCI or constituted an ethical lapse. Let me be clear — my residency status has never run afoul of the NJ First Act,” she asserted.

“While I remain dedicated to public service, the recent events, including the revelation of employee-driven mischaracterizations of my actions to the media, have created a toxic climate that dissuades me from continuing in this role. I am disappointed that this environment, which undermines the integrity of the SCI, has necessitated my resignation,” she noted in another part of her lengthy statement.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, New Jersey State Commission of Investigation chair John P. Lacey noted that the agency is seeking a new executive director.

“For nearly 60 years, the State Commission of Investigation has stood as the sole independent fact-finding agency in New Jersey with the legal responsibility to investigate and issue reports concerning organized crime, as well as waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars. SCI has a proud history of impactful work and a relentless dedication to serving the public interest. Following the recent resignation of the now-former Executive Director, we remain steadfast in serving as vigilant guardians of accountability and good governance in New Jersey,” Lacey said in the statement.

“The Commission is actively working to find a new Executive Director and has posted the job on the SCI’s website and on several other public websites. Additionally, with the new appointments recently issued by Governor Murphy, the Commission is now at its full complement with four Commissioners and newly-named Chair John P. Lacey. We remain committed to our core values and are confident that with renewed leadership, we will continue to serve the residents of New Jersey with the highest level of integrity.”