Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast

According to a report, the sole victim of a deadly tornado in Georgia was a 5-year-old boy. At least six others have been killed due to tornadoes in Alabama.

In Butts County, a tree fell on a vehicle containing the boy, who died, and an adult, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Butts County is located approximately 50 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Fox News Digital reached out to the county’s Coroner, Lacey Prue, but a response was not immediately received.

On Thursday, at least half a dozen tornadoes were reported in Georgia and around the Atlanta and DeKalb County areas. At least 200,000 customers lost power during the severe storms, which also left behind plenty of damage, FOX Weather reported.

According to a Georgia Power Outage Map, the thousands of residents that are without power including 5,675 in Henry County, 1,965 in Liberty County, 1,480 in Clayton County, 826 in Morgan County, 721 in Spalding County, 712 in Coweta County, 664 in Tift County, 580 in Monroe County, 471 in Gwinnett County, and 461 in Butts County.

Cobb Fire and Emergency Services crews spent much of the afternoon surveying damage and clearing roadways in the metro Atlanta area blocked by fallen trees.

FOX Weather also reported about 50 miles south of Atlanta, the Griffin Fire Department reported several structures were damaged by a confirmed tornado that moved through Spalding County.

Video recorded in Griffin showed extensive damage to a Hobby Lobby store. In the video, the store’s roof detaches at its corner as items in the store are flung wildly.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency earlier in the day.

“Throughout this evening, Marty’s and my thoughts will return to those impacted by today’s severe storms and tornadoes,” Kemp said Thursday afternoon, referencing his wife, First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp.

He added: “I have declared a State of Emergency and ordered all relevant agencies to respond with an all-hands-on-deck approach to the affected communities.”

In a tweet, Kemp confirmed disaster response teams have started surveying the damage caused by the tornados. He also has asked community members for their thoughts and prayers.

“Crews are actively responding to the damages caused by today’s storms,” he wrote Wednesday evening. “As we continue to address the needs of affected communities and citizens, Marty and I are asking everyone to keep their fellow Georgians and first responders in their thoughts and prayers.”

The destructive weather was felt across Georgia’s western border as several tornados were also reported in Alabama. Storms ravaged the center of the state, leaving at least six people dead, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state,” said Ivey. “My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it.”

The deaths were reported in Autauga County, the hardest hit area of the state, outside Montgomery’s capital city.

Autauga County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed to Fox News Digital there were at least six fatalities from the storms. Authorities have not released specifics on how the individuals died.

Tornado Emergency warnings have been issued throughout the state.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency warning, cautioning people to get out of the storm’s path and to only travel when safe to do so.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the NWS said. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Storm damage has been reported in Mississippi, Kentucky, and several other states.

