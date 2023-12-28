Tourist dies after falling from cliff while hiking with husband at New York State park

​

A tourist from Singapore tragically plummeted to her death from a cliff at a New York state park last week while hiking with her husband.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Rochester just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, for reports of an injured hiker.

Investigators identified the woman as 39-year-old Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar of Singapore. She and her husband, 41-year-old Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, had been hiking on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos at the edge of the cliff.

TAKING SELFIES IS NOW CONSIDERED A ‘PUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM,’ REQUIRES ‘SAFETY MESSAGING,’ SAY RESEARCHERS

State police said Blinte MD Akbar lost her footing and fell off the cliff, falling approximately 70 feet. Her husband called 911.

NYSP Aviation responded to the scene and hoisted the woman to safety. Bin Mohd Said the medical staff tried to resuscitate her for nearly three hours but were unsuccessful. She was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, state police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together,” Bin Mohd Said in a Facebook post.

The incident remains under investigation.