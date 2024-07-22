Tractor-trailer explosion causes NJ traffic backups, extensive damage, evacuations

​

A tractor-trailer explosion and fire that closed lanes of a highway and forced evacuations of nearby homes was caught in wild video recorded by a passerby.

The video starts out by showing a Clifton, New Jersey, fire department truck parked, with a firefigher walking away from flames, toward the truck when an explosion occurs, catching the firefighter’s attention.

“Oh, my goodness,” X user @gelo__25 can be heard saying in the 15-second video shared at 9:32 a.m. “I just got that on camera.”

The firefighter takes a few steps backward before deciding to walk toward the flames.

“Holy s—,” a voice can be heard saying as a second explosion occurs, shooting a flaming projectile into the air.

The fire took place on Route 46 where it “turns into Route 3 in New Jersey,” @gelo__25 posted to X.

“Great job by Clifton police and fire department to act quick and swiftly getting the cars out of the way,” the X user added to the post.

Clifton Police Department told FOX 5 New York they received a call about a large commercial vehicle on fire and the sound of an explosion at 9:07 a.m. Monday.

The first arriving officer also saw additional explosions, resulting in nearby homes being evacuated as a precaution.

Route 3 ended up being closed in both directions at Valley Road and Grove Street, resulting in major traffic backups near the scene by the southbound ramp for exit 153 of the Garden State Parkway.

As of 1:33 p.m., 511nj.org states, “there’s a tractor trailer fire on NJ 3 in both directions Grove St in Clifton. All lanes closed. Evening rush hour commuters should avoid delays and use alternate routes.”

Police have not yet released the cause of the crash, or whether there are any injuries.