Tractor trailer falls off New York overpass, killing driver

A tractor trailer fell off an overpass in New York on Wednesday and landed on the highway below, police said.

The tractor trailer’s driver was killed in the crash that happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the town of Harrison, about 30 miles northeast of New York City, police said.

The tractor trailer was on the exit ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when the driver lost control and flipped over a guardrail onto I-287’s westbound lanes, state police said in a news release. The driver of a vehicle that was on I-287 when the tractor landed there was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.