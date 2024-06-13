Train in Georgia slams into semitruck on video, driver barely escapes

​

A truck driver is lucky to be alive after escaping a tractor trailer’s cab moments before a train slammed into it.

The wild video was captured Tuesday off Allatoona Road near Interstate 75 exit 283 in Bartow County, outside of Atlanta, local TV station WSB reports.

Georgia man Zack Hatcher was behind the semi that got stalled on the train tracks, and he began recording. The train’s horns can be heard while the crossing lights flash and bells sound. The train’s front lights approach before the loud impact can be heard.

“The f—ing train just hit this truck,” Hatcher can be heard saying in the video before asking the truck driver, “You alright, man?”

The truck’s load can be seen scattered across the area while the train sits still on the tracks following the crash.

“The engineer and conductor both stated that they could see the truck stopped on the tracks. They started breaking as soon as they saw the truck, but they were not able to stop in time,” City of Emerson Police Department Capt. Lisa Fuller told ABC News.

Authorities say Tuesday’s incident is the eighth documented one at the same train crossing since 2017, and other trucks stalled there due to the turning radius near the tracks. Thankfully, no one was injured in this latest one caught on camera.

“There’s been incidents before where the drivers weren’t able to get out of the vehicles,” Fuller said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the incident.