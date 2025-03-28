Trans student allegedly assaults conservative activist with a bike lock in video: ‘Wanted to kill me’

​

A conservative student at a Texas university was allegedly assaulted by a trans student wielding a bike lock as a weapon, disturbing video shows.

Turning Point USA chapter President Paige Neumann took a video of the incident at the University of Texas, Dallas, Monday. The footage shows the suspect, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, grabbing his bike before swinging a bike lock at the camerawoman.

Nguyen, who also identifies by the name Alyssa, was arrested and booked into Collin County Jail the same day.

The alleged assailant was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Dallas Observer, plus one count of attempting to take a weapon from an officer and one count of assault of a peace officer.

ICE DETAINS TUFTS UNIVERSITY STUDENT AMID TRUMP ADMIN’S CAMPUS CRACKDOWN

Turning Point USA posted video of the incident on X, writing that the attacker “struck Paige in the head with a metal bike lock, hitting her with enough force to shatter her phone.”

Another student named Grace had her phone destroyed in the incident, according to the student organization.

“Paige has filed a police report with the university, and authorities are taking the matter seriously as they search for the suspect,” Turning Point USA said.

During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday, Neumann opened up about the experience, confirming she had sustained a head injury from the incident.

“It did hit the back of my head,” Neumann said. “That is exactly what happened. It hit me almost on my neck.

IVY LEAGUE ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL WITHHELD DETAILS OF FOREIGN TIES FROM VISA APPLICATION: FEDS

“If he would have aimed a little bit lower, I could have been paralyzed. I think he wanted to kill me.”

The conservative also said she did nothing to provoke the incident, maintaining she said “zero words to him at all” before the alleged attack transpired.

“I [was] just talking with my officers as I do every week,” Neumann said. “I said zero words to him, and he started attacking me. He swung the bike lock. It hit our table, our phones were destroyed and my head was severely injured.”

Neumann’s head still hurts from the incident, she said, and she plans to see a doctor about the injury soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It does hurt. … I’m going to get X-rays done tomorrow to make sure that I’m OK, but it definitely hurts,” she said.

Fox News Digital’s Sophia Compton contributed to this report.