Trans woman faces indecent exposure charge for being naked in front of young girls at YMCA ladies locker room

​

A transgender woman is facing complaints of indecent exposure after allegedly being naked in the presence of minor girls in the women’s locker room of a YMCA in Ohio.

Darren Glines, 31, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure related to incidents dating back to 2021 and 2022, according to Xenia Municipal Court documents reported by local WHIO.

The outlet noted that Glines identifies as a woman and uses the name Rachel but has not undergone transgender surgery.

The charges against Glines stemmed from at least three complaints of people who “reported seeing a naked male in the female’s locker room” one of which when juvenile girls were present, according to court records.

TEEN AT CALIFORNIA YMCA CLAIMS SHE ENCOUNTERED NAKED TRANSGENDER WOMAN IN GIRLS’ LOCKER ROOM

In a discussion at a meeting of the Greene County Tea Party, Xenia City Council president William Urschel was recorded commenting on the case, explaining the situation regarding one of the women who complained.

“So she went to the front desk and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you know what’s going on, but there’s a naked man in there,'” Urshcel said, according to the local outlet. “She was informed, ‘No this is actually a woman, and that you shouldn’t be disturbed by this.'”

“Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms.”

— YMCA of Greater Dayton

A spokesperson for the City of Xenia, which is approximately 15 miles from Dayton, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that Urschel’s comments “were his own and were not authorized by or on the behalf of the rest of City Council, the Mayor, the City Manager or the Law Director.”

IDAHO SCHOOL BOARD SHUTS DOWN PARENTS, STATE SENATOR OBJECTING TO TRANSGENDER LOCKER ROOM

“The proper administration of the criminal justice process is a preeminent priority for the City of Xenia and its departments and divisions,” the statement said. “Moreover, it is not the policy or practice of the Xenia Law Department to allow internal or external political actors to participate in criminal charging decisions.”

“Neither the Xenia City Council, nor any member of the Council, had any part in the decision to file public indecency charges regarding the use of the YMCA’s locker rooms,” the statement continued, adding that the Law Department decided to bring the charges against Glines, and that it has no plan of bringing charges against the YMCA.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton said they would abide by relevant laws, according to a statement provided to the local outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms. That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people and it is not who or what we are as an organization,” the statement said.