Travelers at Cincinnati airport may have been exposed to measles, Ohio health officials warn

Health officials in Ohio are warning of a possible measles exposure on Monday after a person traveled through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport over a weekend last month.

Those who traveled through Terminal A of the airport between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 may have been exposed to measles, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said in a news release.

“ODH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and local health officials to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights,” the agency said.

Health officials added that the warning comes “out of an abundance of caution” and is related to a Montgomery County child infected with measles whom health officials reported on Saturday.

Symptoms usually occur in two stages, beginning with a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough that starts between 7 and 14 days after exposure, health officials said.

The second stage starts three to five days later, appearing as a rash on the face that spreads to the rest of the body.

Measles is designated as a childhood infection that is caused by a virus, according to Mayo Clinic. The highly contagious disease can be serious and even fatal for young children.

The CDC recommends that people get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination to prevent infection.

Earlier last month, health officials in Washington, D.C., issued a similar warning of a possible measles exposure at Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.