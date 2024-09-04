Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in Aurora, Colorado in connection to apartment building takeover: police

​

Four people with possible connections to the transnational gang Tren de Aragua have been arrested near a beleaguered apartment building in Aurora, Colorado.

At least two apartment buildings in Aurora have been the source of intense media attention this past week after a surveillance video went viral showing heavily armed men kicking down an apartment door.

FOX 31 Denver confirmed Tuesday that the four were arrested at the Ivy Crossing Apartments in Aurora on “a variety of charges” including drugs and stolen vehicles, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Six people were arrested in total.

The four were identified as possibly maintaining connections with the Tren de Aragua. Law enforcement from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security patrolled the area encompassing the Ivy Crossing Apartment buildings on August 21.

The Tren de Aragua is based mainly in Venezuela and has roughly 5,000 members between the South American country and the United States.

“We’re looking for any violation that we can stop and make contact with somebody and addressing the issues that they might have,” Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown told FOX 31 Denver.

During their proactive patrol on August 21, officers from the different agencies seized a stolen vehicle, ketamine, and 750 counterfeit pills.

“There had been some conversation that there were some things going on in our jurisdiction and we developed a plan,” said Brown to FOX 31.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm exactly how the four were connected to Tren de Aragua, according to FOX 31.

All four individuals are currently in custody, but Fox News Digital has not been able to confirm exactly where.

The Aurora, Colorado Police Department announced a special task force appointed in August to help combat the presence of Tren de Aragua in August.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.