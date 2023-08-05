True crime stories you missed this week: July 31-August 4, 2023

​

Convicted killer Lori Vallow in a Monday statement expressed her belief that two of her children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell – all of whom were murdered in 2019 – are “happy and busy” in the “spirit world.”

Vallow, 50, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday for murdering Tylee and J.J. in September 2019 and conspiring to murder Tammy in October 2019.

“I have had many communications with Jesus Christ, savior of this world, and our heavenly parents. I have had many angelic visitors have come and communicated with me and even manifested themselves to me because of these communications,” Vallow told an Idaho courtroom during her sentencing. “I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world. Because of my communications with my friend, Tammy Daybell, I know that she is also very happy and extremely busy.”

Former Auburn football player Robert Shiver helped bail out his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver and her alleged accomplices after they were charged with trying to have him killed, according to a local report.

Prosecutors withdrew their objection to the release of Lindsay, 36; her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28; and accused hitman Faron Newbold Jr., 29, after speaking to the target of the alleged plot, the Bahamas Court News reported.

Robert, 38, responded “no comment” when reached by phone.

The trio was arrested July 21 in Abaco, Bahamas, and shipped to Nassau after police uncovered the alleged scheme in WhatsApp messages on the phone of a suspected burglar at Grabbers Bar and Grill on Great Guana Cay, the outlet reported.

A woman whose remains were found on a New York shore in 1996 has been identified as 34-year-old Karen Vergata, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced at a news conference Friday.

The DA, who leads the task force investigating the Gilgo Beach murders, declined to comment on whether Vergata is connected to suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann.

The architect was arrested July 13 for the murders of sex workers Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22, whose bodies were found days apart on a stretch of Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the slaying of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Goldman Sachs senior analyst John Castic, who was found dead Tuesday in a New York City creek weeks after a psychologist’s body was found nearby, died from drowning, his father told Fox News Digital.

“The coroner’s office has confirmed that he drowned,” said Jeffrey Castic, who spoke to the city’s medical examiner. “At the moment we’re trying to focus on the positive of his life. He was a bright, charismatic, caring and hardworking young man.”

The medical examiner is awaiting the results of a toxicology report, but police told Jeffrey Castic that they believe his son was impaired by alcohol and possibly drugs.

