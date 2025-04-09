Trump admin pauses $1B from Cornell, $790M from Northwestern amid civil rights investigation: report

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Trump administration has put a freeze on over $1 billion in federal funding from Cornell University, as well as another $790 million from Northwestern University over potential civil rights investigations at both prestigious schools, according to reports.

The New York Times reported that two administration officials confirmed the funding from both schools had been frozen.

The publication learned from the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity that the freeze affects grants and contracts connected to the Agriculture, Education, Defense and Health and Human Services departments.

Northwestern University told Fox News Digital that it was informed of the freeze by members of the media.

DHS: DEPORTED BROWN UNIVERSITY DOCTOR ATTENDED HEZBOLLAH CHIEF’S FUNERAL, SUPPORTED TERROR LEADER

“The University has not received any official notification from the federal government,” Northwestern said.

The potential freeze could hit the university hard, it said.

“Federal funds that Northwestern receives drive innovative and life-saving research, like the recent development by Northwestern researchers of the world’s smallest pacemaker, and research fueling the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” Northwestern added. “This type of research is now at jeopardy. The University has fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress.”

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: FULL LIST OF STUDENTS DETAINED OVER CAMPUS HATE

Cornell and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The freeze comes less than a week after the Trump administration paused over a billion dollars in federal funding to Brown University over its response to antisemitism since Hamas’ 2023 invasion of Israel.

A White House official confirmed that nearly $510 million awarded to the Ivy League University through federal contracts and grants is on the line, though Brown said it had “no information to substantiate what’s being reported.”

IVY LEAGUE SCHOOLS RECEIVED $6.4 BILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING IN 2024

President Donald Trump has suspended federal funding to every Ivy League, besides Penn and Dartmouth, over investigations into anti-Israel protests that have taken place on their campuses since October 2023. Funding for dozens of other universities has also been impacted by investigations for the same reason.

Columbia University, which had more than $400 million in federal funding taken away, was the first Ivy League to lose money over its failure to make Jewish students feel safe on campus. The university caved to demands from the Trump administration late last month in hopes of restoring the funding.

This week, a federal antisemitism task force announced a review of Harvard’s federal grants and contracts, worth nearly $9 billion, as the university faces an investigation into campus antisemitism, and Princeton University confirmed dozens of its research grants have been halted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration has promised to be more aggressive in ending campus antisemitism after saying President Joe Biden did not hold universities accountable for their violent protests.

The administration has also made moves to detain and deport foreign students who participated in or orchestrated anti-Israel protests at American universities.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Pritchett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.