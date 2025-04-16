Trump admin refers NY AG Letitia James for prosecution over alleged fraud and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Trump admin refers NY AG Letitia James for prosecution

2. Kidnapped American pastor is rescued after ‘shootout’

3. Trump touts policy ‘everybody agrees’ with

MAJOR HEADLINES

TRICKY TACTIC – Trump’s latest tax push could put Dems in a tricky position by forcing them to pick sides. Continue reading …

BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT – Biden’s new message about Trump after spending months on the sidelines. Continue reading …

HOUSE CALL – Social media erupts as Dems plan visit to check on deported alleged MS-13 gang member. Continue reading …

HAUNTING HISTORY – Gene Hackman’s wife’s internet searches shed light on couple’s heartbreaking final days. Continue reading …

‘REAL ID’ RUSH – Americans scrambling to get new required identification before deadline finally get help. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

BACK IN HIS DAY – Biden refers to ‘colored kids’ while reflecting on youth in segregated Delaware school. Continue reading …

‘FAKE LEGAL PROCESS’ – Vance staunchly rejects ‘ratification of Biden’s illegal migrant invasion.’ Continue reading …

TOWN HALL TUSSLE – Protester forcibly escorted out of public event hosted by GOP representative. Continue reading …

‘INVESTORS ARE NERVOUS’ – Red state’s GOP legislature could stall Trump admin high-tech moonshot. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

NOT HAVING IT – JD Vance calls out Zelenskyy’s ’60 Minutes’ comments as ‘absurd,’ ‘not productive.’ Continue reading …

WOOF – Liberal outlets say dogs are actually bad for the environment. Continue reading …

‘STRATEGY IS INCOME’ – Market strategist hints at investing method that’s great for retirees, seniors. Continue reading …

WOKE GOING BROKE – What a GOP attorney general is doing to remove ‘radical ideologies’ from his state. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN JOHN THUNE – GOP Senate majority has accomplished much — with more to come. Continue reading …

BJORN LOMBORG – Time to pull the plug on corporate virtue-signaling. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

ON THE DEFENSE – Emails shed light on Bill Belichick’s concerns over relationship with 24-year-old. Continue reading …

EATING RIGHT – Increased risk of diabetes is linked to combinations of ultra-processed foods. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on screen stars, garden greatness and our Founding Fathers. Take the quiz here …

TECHNICAL FOUL – NBA star takes shot at Stephen A Smith. Continue reading …

TEMPER TANTRUM – Young one doesn’t get its way during mealtime. See video …

WATCH

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY – Trump taught to say ‘Make America Great Again’ in Spanish. See video …

DANIELLE ALVAREZ – RNC senior advisor rips Dems’ search for leadership. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

