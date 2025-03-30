Trump-affirmed Secret Service agent ‘DJ’ Daniel continues record push to be sworn in by 1,000 law agencies

​

A 13-year-old boy battling incurable brain cancer is on a quest to set a Guinness World Record for being sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, whose dream is to become a police officer, was thrust into the national spotlight when he was sworn in by President Donald Trump as a Secret Service agent before a joint session of Congress March 4.

Daniel has already been sworn in by 914 agencies, making the record-setting dream a near reality.

He already holds multiple records, including having the most keys to the city and the most “proclamation days.”

Doctors gave the Texas boy less than five months to live in 2018, when he was initially diagnosed with brain cancer.

Years and many brain surgeries later, he is still alive thanks to a research study.

“I do everything now to try and make the world a better place and just to use his story to help somebody out,” Daniel’s father, Theodis, told FOX 13 Tampa Bay. “I don’t know how many people we’ve been able to touch with our story who may have given up. The fight is only harder if you believe that, so you always have to stay faithful and positive.”

In his most recent venture, Daniel was sworn in by Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office media room was packed Friday morning with cheers for the teen while he received his honorary title, FOX 13 reported.

“At 18, you come back, you move to Florida, you come to work for me,” Judd told Daniel. “Register to vote because you know I’m going to need some votes by that time.”

“Trust me, if you want to say something, all you have to do is tell me to say it,” Daniel replied.

The Daniel family is booked for the next few months, traveling to more agencies in other states.

“I’ll keep going until my gas tank runs out and that’s when God calls you home,” Daniel said. “The craziest thing is on my 11th brain surgery, God told me I was one of his angels and I’m doing God’s work. On my 12th brain surgery, he gave me my wings, but he told me I’m going to take these back until you graduate the school called life.”