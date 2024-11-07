Trump, allies eye transition process as GOP hopes to control the White House, Congress and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

YOUR ELECTION HUB: Track election results with real-time data, developments and analysis on races across the US.

TOP 3

1. Trump, allies eye transition process as GOP hopes to control the White House, Congress.

2. Trump-hating NY AG vows war with president-elect.

3. Judge cuts 9/11 mastermind, other terrorists a break.

MAJOR HEADLINES

HISTORY REPEATED – VP Harris ‘failed spectacularly’ in a presidential campaign that mirrored her first. Continue reading …

‘IVORY-TOWERED NONSENSE’ – New York Democrat rips ‘far left’ for Trump victory. Continue reading …

‘EVERY FOUR YEARS…’ – Hollywood elite who teased leaving US if Trump won are ‘all talk, no walk,’ expert says. Continue reading …

NEW ERA – Usha Vance set to make history and break barriers as the next second lady. Continue reading …

‘UP AND DOWN THE TICKET’ – Pollster warns of a ‘reckoning’ in Washington in the weeks and months ahead. See the video …

—

POLITICS

MISSED MOMENT – Decision VP Harris made during campaign appears to have cost her on Election Day. Continue reading …

‘TERRIFIED’ TEHRAN – Iran in fear of next Trump presidency as country’s currency falls to all-time low. Continue reading …

LOOKING BACK – Biden addresses ‘decision I made’ to make Harris running mate after her loss to Trump. Continue reading …

HARD-HITTING TRUTH – Teary-eyed Pelosi arrives to see Vice President Harris concede race. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Liberal comedian sends scathing message to pollsters in wake of Trump victory. Continue reading …

FOR CRYING OUT LOUD – Liberal tears roll after Harris loss conjures up memories of 2016 Clinton defeat. Continue reading …

‘OPEN TO IDEAS’ – Hollywood director declares it’s ‘time to abandon’ the Democratic Party in wake of Trump win. Continue reading …

‘A REFERENDUM’ – Meghan McCain calls out ABC News after ‘The View’ melts down over Trump win. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Trump won despite the pollsters and pundits — what a relief. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – Donald Trump’s victory takes rocky career and turns him into a real-life ‘Rocky.’ Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

HIS BEST LIFE – Trump’s stamina at age 78 impresses the experts: ‘Mental and physical resilience.’ Continue reading …

MAJOR CUTS – Major automaker to slash thousands of jobs as company faces ‘severe situation.’Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on voting booths, fall foods, holidays and more. Take the quiz …

SEE THE MEMES – Social media explodes as Trump takes back the White House. Continue reading …

SEEING RED – Experts say Beijing is rattled after President-elect Trump sails to victory. Continue reading …

–

WATCH

KATIE CHERKASKY – Trump legal cases likely ‘dead in the water’ after presidential election. See video …

JOE CONCHA – Democratic media ‘shattered’ over Trump victory. See video …

–

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

