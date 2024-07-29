Trump assassination attempt: Texts reveal officers were aware of Thomas Crooks 90 minutes before shooting

​

BUTLER, Penn. – Text messages revealed that law enforcement responsible for monitoring former President Trump’s Pennsylvania rally spotted his would-be assassin and flagged him to colleagues as suspicious at least 90 minutes before he opened fire.

The messages, obtained by Fox News Digital from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who obtained them from Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, showed that officers flagged 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks after he was spotted using a range finder – but did not approach him.

The first screenshot is a group chat of Beaver ESU officers, while the second is from one Beaver County sniper departing his shift at around 4:30 – approximately an hour-and-a-half before Trump took the stage. The New York Times first reported the text screenshots.

In a group chat, around 4:36 p.m., when one of the officers texted that his shift was ending, he warned that a man, later identified as Crooks, had parked nearby their vehicle.

“Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars just so you know,” the text from an officer read.

A follow-up message said that Crooks was about 50 yards from the rally’s exit, sitting at a picnic table.

Two other counter-snipers responded with a thumbs up emoji and responded, writing, “Roger that.”

Approximately 45 minutes later, at 5:10 p.m., officers flagged that Crooks was on the move and had positioned himself near the American Glass International (AGR) building. Crooks would later perch himself on top of the AGR building to target the former president.

While Crooks waited, an officer snapped a picture of the 20-year-old suspect.

The picture showed Crooks leaning against the AGR building with his signature greasy shoulder-length hair and gray t-shirt.

“Kid learning around building we are in,” an officer wrote in a text message, along with an image of Crooks. “AGR I believe it is. I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out.”

“I lost sight of him,” the officer added.

A follow-up message said: “Call it in to command and have a uniform check it out.”

The newly surfaced texts show that authorities knew about the suspicious person, later identified as Crooks, close to 90 minutes before the shooting – updating the previous known time of about 60 minutes.

By 6:11 p.m., approximately 1 hour after the last text message was sent, the “kid” would be killed by a counter-sniper after he opened fired on the rally goers.

Trump was grazed by a bullet on his ear, while three rallygoers were also shot, including Corey Comperatore, 50, who was killed protecting his family from danger.

David Dutch and James Copenhaver were injured after being shot at the rally. Copenhaver was recently released from the hospital on Friday.

Dutch was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, July 24.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.