Trump assassination attempt victims ‘honored’ to attend 47th president’s inauguration

EXCLUSIVE – The two victims who were injured in the July assassination attempt against President-elect Trump will be attending the 47th president’s inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were critically wounded when gunman Thomas Crooks, 20, fired at then-presidential candidate Trump as he was speaking at a podium during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

“James and David are very appreciative of President Trump and his team for inviting them to attend the Inauguration weekend,” Dutch and Copenhaver said in a statement through their attorney, Joseph Feldman. “They are honored to take part in the festivities alongside the incoming administration and other guests. President Trump has treated both of our clients as though they are family.”

Feldman added that Trump “and his team have been nothing short of spectacular in maintaining an open line of communication with the families and have expressed great interest in James and David’s long road to recovery.”

Copenhaver and Dutch had the opportunity to meet with and shake hands with the president-elect after he won the 2024 election, and they will “forever be connected due to the horrible events that transpired on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

A third victim, Corey Comperatore — a husband, father of two and former fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department — died after he was shot while protecting his wife and daughters from gunfire.

“Our clients would like to remember that while they and President Trump will have the great honor of being together at the Inauguration, there is one individual who will not be joining them, and they wish to once again send their prayers and condolences to the Comperatore family,” Feldman said.

“As always, their support for President Trump is unwavering, and they both look forward to America being placed first for the next four years.” — Joseph Feldman

Both Dutch and Copenhaver were shot twice during the assassination attempt that left Trump with a nicked ear. The president-elect has credited his campaign staff for his survival, saying they changed a slide on his presentation at the rally in time for him to turn his head just when Crooks’ bullet struck him.

The two victims have spent weeks in the hospital recovering from their injuries, which have impacted their day-to-day lives since, and they are planning to seek accountability.

“Although they are far from recovery and, in fact, will never be fully recovered, it is a tribute to their strength and love of country that they will make the trip to the Inauguration,” Feldman said. “Many thanks to the President and his team for ensuring that their needs will be met throughout the weekend. On behalf of James and David, we want to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

Both victims have lingering questions about how Crooks was able to get onto the roof of the nearby one-story, American Glass Research (AGR) building and shoot at Trump about 150 yards from the candidate’s podium. The building was located near the rally but technically not within the official perimeter.

Officials said the gunman climbed HVAC equipment and piping to get to the roof of the AGR building and hide there until he began shooting around 6:11 p.m.

“[W]e’re the United States of America ,” Feldman previously told Fox News Digital. “We pump tons of money into security resources in this country, especially dealing with the federal government. And you go to a rally to provide political support for a politician … the security is provided by the federal government, and it fails.”

Crooks also parked his vehicle and flew a drone about 200 yards from where the former president would be speaking between about 3:50 p.m. and 4 p.m. that day. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified during a July 17 congressional hearing that Crooks had been at the rally site for about 70 minutes on the morning of the assassination attempt.

The House Task Force investigating the July and September assassination attempts on Trump’s life released its final report in December, detailing “preexisting conditions and leadership failures” that led to the deadly campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“The various failures in planning, execution, and leadership on and before July 13, 2024, and the preexisting conditions that undermined the effectiveness of the human and material assets deployed that day, coalesced to create an environment in which the former President — and everyone at the campaign event — were exposed to grave danger,” the report said.

House leaders recommended the government reexamine whether the Secret Service should operate as an independent agency rather than under the Department of Homeland Security, as well as who gets access to Secret Service protection, as the number of dignitaries receiving the agency’s protection has increased every year, limiting its funds.

