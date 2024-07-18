Trump calls family of assassination attempt victim James Copenhaver

​

PITTSBURGH – EXCLUSIVE – Former President Trump on Thursday called the family of James Copenhaver, one of the victims who was critically wounded after being shot at Trump’s rally in Butler on Saturday.

Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, was asleep when the call happened, but Trump will call again at a later time to speak with him directly, according to Joseph Feldman, a spokesperson for the Copenhaver family and attorney for the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman.

“They were shocked by just how humble he was,” Feldman said of Copenhaver’s relatives.

The Copenhaver family found the former president to be “very pleasant” and “respectful” over the phone, Feldman said.

VIDEO SHOWS TRUMP SUPPORTERS HELPING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM WOUNDED BY GUNSHOTS

The 74-year-old’s condition was upgraded from critical to serious on Wednesday, and he has been communicative over the last couple of days while he continues to recover in the hospital.

Copenhaver also shared a statement with Fox News, saying he and his family “continue to extend the most heartfelt condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore,” who was killed in the shooting.

TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING VICTIM JIM COPENHAVER, 74, FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE: ‘TOUGH GUY’

“We also continue to offer our thoughts and prayers for the full and speedy recovery of Mr. David Dutch and for the full recovery of President Donald Trump,” Copenhaver said. “I am thankful for all of my amazing caregivers who have done a wonderful job saving my life and helping me on my road to recovery. Recovery will be slow, but steady. I hope to get back onto my Harley Davidson someday and go for a ride with my best friend Randy, who attended the rally with me that day and was the first person to care for me after being shot.”

“Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care,” the family said. “Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.”

MARINE DAVID DUTCH WALKED FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS, FRIENDS SAY

Pennsylvania State Police identified the other victim wounded at the rally as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Dutch was also in stable condition as of Tuesday. His friends told Fox News Digital that he sustained two gunshot wounds at the rally.

State police also identified 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter from Buffalo Township, as the victim who died Saturday after he was shot while protecting his wife and daughters from gunfire.

Memorial services for Comperatore began on Thursday.

TRUMP CALLS WIDOW OF FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED PROTECTING HIS FAMILY: ‘HE WAS VERY KIND’

“Corey Comperatore was our beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region. He was a local leader and veteran, a former fire chief, and a committed Christian who found peace and joy through our church. He loved and cared for us, his family,” his family said in a Thursday statement. “Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world, through the support of our church and community, and most of all through the strength of God. We thank the countless people who have prayed for us throughout the past week. We deeply appreciate your kindness.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal authorities are still working to determine the motive behind shooter Thomas Crooks’ assassination attempt on Trump.

Federal authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to send tips to FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.