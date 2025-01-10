Trump faces sentencing in New York case after SCOTUS fails to intervene and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Trump to appear virtually for sentencing in NY case.

2. LA County coroner confirms 10 deaths as wildfires rage.

3. Biden blasted for ‘absolutely disgusting’ joke.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘ATTACK THIS’ – Malibu man whose quick-thinking helped save his neighborhood from fire has tip for Newsom. Continue reading …

‘NAILED TO THE WALL’ – DeSantis crushes reporter, rushes to Trump’s defense after question on Newsom criticism. Continue reading …

LUCK OF THE IRISH – Quarterback returns from injury to propel Notre Dame over Penn State and to championship. Continue reading …

‘THE ONLY THINGS I HAVE’ – Little boy’s heartbreaking realization after family loses everything in fire. Continue reading …

CAN’T SUGARCOAT IT – Diabetes, heart disease cases skyrocket — and scientists pinpoint one key reason. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

WATER PROBLEMS – Trump accuses Newsom of prioritizing endangered fish species over protecting residents from wildfires. Continue reading …

BATTLING BACK – Trump’s victory could give boost to Brazil’s Bolsonaro’s re-election hopes amid court ban. Continue reading …

‘TRUMP’ CARD – Red state AGs welcome crackdown on illegal immigration after four years battling Biden. Continue reading …

BENCH PRESS – Supreme Court weighs TikTok ban Friday as national security, free speech arguments are considered. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TELEVISION DRAMA – ABC News hit with embarrassing headlines from David Muir’s clothespin blunder to Sunny Hostin’s husband drama. Continue reading …

‘YOU’VE RUINED THIS STATE’ – Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson blast Gov. Newsom amid wildfires. Continue reading …

‘GO AWAY’ – Montage of Senate Democrats pledging to oppose Trump’s bad policies mocked as ‘cringe.’ Continue reading …

‘BE BETTER’ – Olbermann urges fellow liberal to psychologically ‘batter’ conservatives who lost homes in LA fire. Continue reading …

OPINION

COREY DEANGELIS – The secret weapon to fixing our broken immigration system is right in front of us. Continue reading …

RENNAH FRIEDMAN – We had to choose between competing against a male player or forfeiting. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘PREVENTABLE’ – Bourbon Street terror victims sue New Orleans as Louisiana AG investigates security lapses. Continue reading …

COMING TOGETHER – Steve Guttenberg calls LA wildfires ‘great equalizer’, urges people to lean on one another. Continue reading …

DIGITAL’S NEWS QUIZ – Test yourself on Trudeau resigning, Trump wanting to rename famed body of water. Take the quiz here …

‘THEY’VE INSPIRED US’ – Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood’s friendship with President Carter spans years. Continue reading …

FOOD FIGHT – Well-known chef sounds alarm on what Americans are eating. See video …

WATCH

VICTIM OF CALIFORNIA FIRE – Child reacts to losing his home in California wildfires. See video …

ADAM CAROLLA – Radio personality sounds off on California leadership over wildfires. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

