Trump meets Netanyahu as first trade talks with world leaders begin and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Trump, Netanyahu to meet at White House as Israel seeks tariff relief.

2. FBI chief’s warning as concerning situation emerges at America-Canada border.

3. Legacy media outlets called out after another scandal appears on their radar years too late.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘DEPORT HER’ – Illegal alien brags she’s ‘queer,’ ‘unafraid’ at anti-Trump rally — but the internet isn’t having it. Continue reading …

‘COVER-UP OR CLEANUP’ – Missing mom’s family hunts for truth in homicide as police eye persons of interest. Continue reading …

PRICE TAG – What Americans could pay now — and how Trump says it’ll bring billions back later. Continue reading …

‘IN A GOOD POSITION’ – Ford exec says automaker is working with Trump on tariffs. Continue reading …

‘DIFFICULT TIME’ – RFK Jr visits family of 6-year-old measles victim, pushes MMR vaccine. Continue reading …

POLITICS

H2GO – How US hydrogen is fuel for the future of agriculture, energy, security. Continue reading …

TAPPING THE BRAKES – Proposal would ban police from making traffic stops for minor violations to pursue ‘racial equity.’ Continue reading …

AMERICA FIRST – Trump says US not willing to make deal with China unless trade deficit is solved. Continue reading …

BANKING ON IT – Kevin Hassett doubles down on Trump tariffs, says dozens of countries are asking to negotiate. Continue reading …

MEDIA

RETURN TO SENDER – Bondi’s warning to those not all in on America as Dems push gangbanger’s return to US. Continue reading …

‘MANY, MANY THINGS’ – Anti-Trump protesters ditch the ‘jammies’ — asked what they’re so mad about. Continue reading …

REPORT CARD – Americans share what they really think of Trump’s DOGE in first 100 days. Continue reading …

‘ACTUALLY CONFUSING’ – CBS host clashes with Trump administration official on tariff policy. Continue reading …

OPINION

LORA RIES – DOGE exposed our immigration asylum disaster. That was the tip of the iceberg. Continue reading …

SEN DICK DURBIN – Closing federal offices punishes everyday Americans. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FOOL ME ONCE – Kevin Bacon is ‘more careful’ after losing money in infamous Ponzi scheme. Continue reading …

SHARKS IN THE WATER – Women’s pool tournament championship features 2 trans players after beating female competition. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on space sagas, famous foods and showbiz spectacles. Take the quiz here …

DO NOT CONSUME – Company recalls nearly 23K pounds of bratwursts for possible plastic contamination. Continue reading …

ANONYMOUS DONOR – Family couldn’t believe their daughter’s life was saved. See video …

WATCH

REBECCAH HEINRICHS – Trump, Netanyahu meeting likely to determine direction of US foreign policy, tariffs. See video …

HUGH HEWITT – Radio host reveals ‘awful’ story under Biden admin that nobody is talking about. See video …

