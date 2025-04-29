Trump nabs 30K illegal immigrants, 1,100 gang members in 100 days: ‘Crime will go down,’ ex-FBI agent says

​

The Trump administration’s efforts to arrest illegal immigrants and gang members will force crime in America to go down, a former FBI agent told Fox News Digital.

In the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration, Immigration Customs and Enforcement has arrested at least 32,809 illegal immigrants and 1,155 individuals who were suspected of being part of a criminal gang. Out of the over 32,000 illegal immigrants arrested, 14,111 were convicted criminals and 9,980 have pending criminal charges.

Thirty-nine of the arrests made by ICE were either known or suspected terrorists. In the same time period in 2024, 14 known or suspected terrorists were arrested after crossing the border.

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam told Fox News Digital these arrests are making America safer.

“Like I said before, the streets, the crime rate will go down as these busts occur,” Gilliam said. “If [illegal immigrants] come here, they’re now going to be charged. Not a free pass anymore. You can see the difference there.”

Gilliam said the work of border czar Tom Homan and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is making the streets safer.

“It does make the streets safer,” Gilliam said of the arrests. “They’re methodical. They’re going after the most dangerous people that are out there and developing these cases very quickly. At the same time, typically they’re getting other people that are there in those places that are illegal that may not be as dangerous, but they’re being deported as well.”

One of the illegal immigrants arrested by ICE, 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera-Rosa, was charged with the murder of his own girlfriend after authorities reported her missing. Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra’s body was found on April 17 in a “heavily wooded area” of the forest just outside of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Authorities said her body was found buried.

ICE arrested Barrera-Rosa on April 5 in La Plata, Maryland, after local authorities began looking for Guerra on April 2. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Barrera-Rosa initially reported her missing.

ICE Miami worked with law enforcement agencies in Operation Tidal Wave, which recently resulted in nearly 800 illegal immigrants being arrested.

Among those arrested were an alleged MS-13 gang member, a convicted Colombian murderer, a Russian national with an Interpol Red Notice for manslaughter and members of the 18th Street gang.

Rafael Juarez Cabrera, one of the illegal immigrants captured, is a Guatemalan national and alleged MS-13 gang member. Authorities said he has illegally reentered America on three separate occasions and has a felony reentry conviction.

Among the individuals arrested during Trump’s first 100 days is Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding after she allegedly shielded an illegal immigrant from ICE agents.

Gilliam said it’s important for action to be taken against people like Dugan.

“It’s very important because whether it is the people that ICE is arresting, these judges, the leakers, or the people in the former Biden administration that allowed these people to go to hotels with the purpose of extending their stay until another liberal president could come in and try to change the laws where they could vote,” Gilliam said.

Fox News’ Alexandra Koch and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.