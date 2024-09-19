Trump on his biggest regret from the debate stage and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

LOOKING BACK – Trump makes joke about golf days after assassination attempt, shares biggest regret from the debate. Continue reading …

‘JUDGMENT’ DAY – How FBI’s handling of potential threats may have let alleged Trump would-be assassin slip through. Continue reading …

‘STONE’ COLD – Secret Service faces scrutiny after key details disappear in assassination attempt report. Continue reading …

HATS OFF – NFL team responds after security guard forces woman to throw MAGA hat in trash. Continue reading …

‘EPSTEIN 2.0’ – How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ demise could expose wider web of dark secrets. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

1.3 MILLION ARRIVALS – Biden admin under fire for eye-popping number of migrants entering US through mass parole. Continue reading …

IN IT TO WN IT – Trump makes a bold prediction about the 2024 presidential election. Continue reading …

MIGRATION MANDATE – Haitian community leader argues ‘America should be an open country for everybody.’Continue reading …

NECK AND NECK – Harris and Trump deadlocked in Pennsylvania as former president trails in other ‘blue wall’ states: poll. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

60 DAYS – Kamala Harris has yet to do a formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee. Continue reading …

FACING THE MEDIA – Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 55 interviews since last month compared to 14 for Harris-Walz. Continue reading …

BEST FOR THE BIOPIC? – Barbara Walters biographer reveals which actress should play her in a movie. Continue reading …

BOTTOMS UP – CNN’s Bash says you could ‘start a drinking game’ for every time Harris uses the same talking points. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Why I Am Voting For Trump. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – Why Kamala Harris’ $25,000 down payment program is just like the electric vehicle boondoggle. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘LISTEN TO YOUR BODY’ – After suffering heart attack on treadmill, Utah mom issues warning. Continue reading …

‘I GUESS IT WORKED’ – ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ celebrity chef shares dish that won over his wife. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fall festivities, presidential history and fitness fanatics. Take the quiz here …

‘DEAR TO ME’ – Micah Parsons reveals a promise he’s ‘praying’ he can fulfill for Jerry Jones. Continue reading …

IT’S A WASH – These critters relish a special feature at the Oregon Zoo in Portland — check it out! See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – Kamala Harris isn’t knowledgeable about the economy. See video …

DANIELLE ALVAREZ – Trump has always been a president for working families. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

