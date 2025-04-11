Trump racks up another win on illegal immigration and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Judge backs Trump on illegal aliens

2. China raises tariffs on US goods

3. Menendez brothers to learn their fate

MAJOR HEADLINES

TOUR TRAGEDY – Pilot, two adults and three kids dead after a tour helicopter crashed into the Hudson River. Continue reading …

WATERSHED MOMENT – Trump gives clear ultimatum to Mexico with tariffs threat — ‘maybe even sanctions.’ Continue reading …

NO MONKEY BUSINESS – Bizarre discoveries found at the US-Mexico border result in several arrests. Continue reading …

RETURN TRIP – Supreme Court rules alleged gang member deported to El Salvador must return to US. Continue reading …

MOVING ON – King Charles won’t hand throne to Prince William as shake-up could spark ‘crisis,’ experts say. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

DREAM TEAM – Trump announces more nominations, appointments. Continue reading …

‘WARFIGHTER’ CONFIRMED – General who helped Trump decimate ISIS terrorists in first term gets new role. Continue reading …

‘PAW’SITIVE ENERGY – Capitol Hill viral star makes Energy Committee debut. Continue reading …

WALKING OUT – US Ambassador to Ukraine to step down amid high-stakes war diplomacy. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘WINNING IS EVERYTHING’ – James Carville declares identity politics dead after Clinton, Harris failures. Continue reading …

VICTORY LAP – North Carolina professor who waged ‘war on DEI’ at university touts win. Continue reading …

‘PREPOSTEROUS’ – Democrat lawyer who settled suit with MSNBC parent scolds Maddow. Continue reading …

REPORT CARD – CNN fact-checker constantly hits Trump after giving minimal coverage of Biden. Continue reading …

OPINION

JASON CHAFFETZ – Democrats have made a fatal error opposing DOGE. Continue reading …

MOSHE HAUER – To perpetuate faith, there is no place like home. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

DELICIOUS EITHER WAY – Livvy Dunne sparks viral debate over proper way to eat crawfish. Continue reading …

SURGING SUPPLY – States look to smaller advanced nuclear reactors for power needs. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Who did Russia free from custody? Which country star lost his cool? Take the quiz here …

MEMPHIS MAYHEM – Ex-NBA stars call out Ja Morant over celebration. Continue reading …

TIGHT SQUEEZE – Man “fights” his way into restaurant for discounted meal. See video …

WATCH

JORDAN BELFORT – The real ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ bites back at Dems’ wild Trump trading claim. See video …

BLAKE LEONARD – No one wants to pass tariff off directly to consumers right now. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.