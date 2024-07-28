Trump rally shooting victims’ families break silence, thank community for ‘outpouring of support’

​

BUTLER, Penn. – The families of the two injured bystanders in the attempted assassination of former President Trump have broken their silence after the shooting left their loved ones hospitalized.

James “Jim” Copenhaver’s family thanked people for the “outpouring of support” as he recovers from his “life-altering injuries” at Allegheny General Hospital.

“Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care,” the family said in a statement released by Allegheny Health Network. “Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump.”

“He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all,” they said.

Allegheny Health Network said that Copenhaver “was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital late Friday.”

74-year-old Copenhaver and 57-year-old David “Jake” Dutch were both critically injured when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.

Dutch’s family also released a statement on their loved one’s recovery, sharing that he was upgraded to “serious but stable condition” on Wednesday.

The family thanked the surgical team at the Western Pennsylvania hospital for “saving” the 57-year-old’s life following the horrific shooting at the Butler County Fair Grounds.

“David and our entire family are especially grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals who saved his life, including the Life Flight and trauma surgical teams at AGH,” they said in a statement released by the Allegheny Health Network. “As we focus on David’s recovery, we also offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the other victims of this tragic event and their families.”

Dutch was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, July 24.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the shooting while former President Trump was left injured when a bullet grazed his ear.

Comperatore was remembered at his funeral as a loving father and loyal firefighter. He died while shielding his family from the onslaught of gunfire that erupted at the rally.

Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, with Comperatore’s firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

“He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets… what a fine man he was,” Trump said during his RNC speech. “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.”