Trump reacts to Arizona manhunt for suspect accused of threatening to kill him: ‘It’s a dangerous job’

Former President Trump reacted after a manhunt was launched Thursday by law enforcement officials after an Arizona man allegedly threatened to kill the Republican presidential candidate, who held a campaign event at the southern border in Cochise County.

Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, of Benson, was taken into custody Thursday without incident, a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Fox News senior correspondent Alicia Acuna asked Trump whether the threats against him made him want to change the way he does events.

“I’ve heard about that. But I have to do my job,” he said. “It’s a job. It’s a dangerous job, but I have to do my job.”

Cochise County public information officer Carol Capas told Fox News Digital the sheriff’s office was in “close contact” with Trump’s team.

Capas previously confirmed the 66-year-old Syrvud made threatening posts on social media targeting Trump over a period of two days.

Authorities said Syvrud has outstanding warrants in Wisconsin for DUI and failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County, Arizona, for hit-and-run and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Additional charges against Syvrud are pending.

Trump’s visit to the battleground state Thursday had a “Make America Safe Again” theme and happened as his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, was expected to make her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech.

Trump has traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina this week and will hold events in Las Vegas and the Phoenix suburb of Glendale Friday.

The U.S. Secret Service told Fox News Digital it was aware of and tracking the manhunt in Arizona and referred all inquiries to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.