Trump safe after ‘gunshots in his vicinity,’ campaign says

Former President Donald Trump was safe after the Secret Service fired at a gun-toting man outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday, sources told Fox News.

Authorities are treating the case as a potential assassination attempt, and arrested a man sources identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Routh was allegedly armed with a rifle when agents fired at him.

“This does not appear to be some random guy with an AK-47 walking outside Trump’s club,” the official added.

Authorities said Routh, who had a GoPro camera and two backpacks, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through a chain-link fence and may have been aiming at the president when agents fired at him.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson confirmed that the Secret Service opened fire after they saw the suspect raising the weapon. The suspect fled in a black Nissan, but was quickly apprehended, authorities said.

Trump was on the fifth hole of his course when the shots rang out, prompting his protective detail to swarm him and usher him to the safety of the clubhouse. The incident may prove to be the second attempt on the former president’s life in just two months.

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, citing local law enforcement, said the suspect’s rifle was discovered in the bushes. Four shots were fired, Hannity also confirmed through local law enforcement. Hannity said Trump’s initial reaction inside the clubhouse was to make sure everyone was okay.

Fox News host Bret Baier also spoke to Trump, who praised the Secret Service for acting quickly. Trump reaffirmed to Baier that he was fine and there was no evidence any shots were near him or hitting near him.

“Tell everybody I am fine and the Secret Service did a great job,” Trump told Baier.

The Secret Service is working closely with authorities and investigating the situation, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe,” the agency confirmed in a post on X.

The White House acknowledged the incident.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the White House said in a statement.

Fox News Digital confirmed that the Attorney General has been briefed, is monitoring the situation, and is receiving regular updates following the security incident at Trump International Golf Course.

This latest shooting near Trump is nearly two months to the date of the assassination attempt on the former president’s life. Trump was shot in the ear during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pa. A man attending the rally, volunteer Fire Department Cat. Corey Comperatore, was killed by the gunman, who was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

Fox News Digital confirmed that the Trump National Golf Club is on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.