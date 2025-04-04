Trump sets record straight on Musk’s White House tenure and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Trump sets record straight on Musk

2. NSA director fired in major shakeup

3. China retaliates with tariffs on America

MAJOR HEADLINES

CAMPUS CHAOS – Masked agitators attack conservative students at school — and police ‘did nothing.’ Continue reading …

TEXAS TRAGEDY – Mom’s gut-wrenching message to parents after teenage son dies in twin brother’s arms. Continue reading …

TRAVELERS BEWARE – American student’s passport seizure abroad raises red flags for vacationers. Continue reading …

COVER-UP QUESTION – Karen Read’s ‘framed’ theory put to test as auditor’s report comes out. Continue reading …

‘MANY SURPRISES’ – Archaeologists discover proof of Bible verse at holiest site in Christianity. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

WORD OF ADVICE – Billionaire investor urges world leaders to act ‘immediately’ after Trump imposes tariffs. Continue reading …

SPEAKS VOLUMES – Jasmine Crockett silent as aide attempts to block reporter’s question about violence. Continue reading …

VOTE-A-RAMA – Republicans charge ahead on Trump budget, setting up marathon Senate votes. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – Trump suspending federal funds to another Ivy League over anti-Israel protests: report. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘IT’S REAL’ – The shocking truth NYC Mayor Eric Adams just admitted about the deep state. Continue reading …

‘THE MONEY SHOT’ – The Kamala Harris gaffe that floored even her own advisor. Continue reading …

LEADERLESS – WaPo Opinions section staffer anxiously await new leader. Continue reading …

MORE ‘WHIPLASH’ – Main Street takes Trump’s ‘medicine’ to remedy a ‘very sick’ economy. Continue reading …

OPINION

TOM DEL BECCARO – Wisconsin’s six warning signs for Republicans. Continue reading …

BEN LIEBERMAN – Biden’s leftover regulations will decide your next light bulb unless Trump stops them. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

BEHIND THE SCENES – Tom Hanks’ daughter reflects on childhood ‘with confusion, violence, deprivation.’ Continue reading …

‘DON’T BE LAZY’ – WWE star gives great tips for picking the perfect suit. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Why is this fencer kneeling? Where was Morgan Wallen itching to go? Take the quiz here …

THE RIGHT DIET – Dangers of eating protein: How much is too much? Continue reading …

SCAM ALERT – How seniors can stay safe from threats. See video …

WATCH

ETHAN LANE – Beef industry applauds Trump admin’s reciprocal tariffs. See video …

JOE CONCHA – ‘The View’ hosts lash out at Trump over tariff announcement. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.