Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters who claimed his security attacked them in 2015

Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters more than seven years ago that alleged his personal security guards attacked them outside a Trump Tower in New York City.

Details of the settlement were not provided, but Trump’s legal team was pleased with the decision.

“Although we were eager to proceed to trial to demonstrate the frivolousness of this case, the parties were ultimately able to come to an amicable resolution,” said attorney Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer. “We are very pleased with this outcome and are happy to finally put this matter to rest once and for all.”

Benjamin Dictor, the attorney representing the protesters, suggested the settlement signaled a victory of sorts in their case.

“Powerful men may put their names on buildings, but the sidewalk will always belong to the people,” Dictor said in an email to the Associated Press.

Dictor added: “Defendants were staring down the barrel of a Bronx jury who were about to be presented with overwhelming evidence in support of plaintiffs’ claims. Nevertheless, plaintiffs are proud to have settled their claims and to have obtained written recognition by Donald Trump of their right to protest on the public sidewalk.”

The settlement came as both sides were working on the jury selection process in a New York courtroom, head of the civil trial.

The defendants, five New Yorkers, claimed they were attacked on Sept. 3, 2015 by Trump’s security personnel, as they were protesting comments the Republican made about people from Mexico.

Trump was running for the presidency at the time and he, his campaign, the Trump Organization, and his personal security were listed as defendants.

The plaintiffs sought punitive damages from Trump as they claimed his security acted in a “negligent or reckless manner.”

The case was one of several Trump is currently fighting in the state of New York.

