Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore’s funeral draws hundreds, security on high alert

​

CABOT, Pa. – Hundreds of people lined a rural area of Pennsylvania waving American flags to honor local hero Corey Comperatore on Friday.

The former Buffalo Township fire chief shielded his family from gunfire when a shooter opened fire during a Saturday rally for former President Donald Trump in Butler.

“Get down,” were reportedly his last words. Comperatore, 50, lost his life that day. He leaves behind his wife, Helen, and two daughters.

His daughter called her dad a “true hero,” and the massive crowds who showed up to pay their respects gave him a lionheart’s farewell.

LAST WORDS OF ‘HERO’ FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED AT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING REVEALED

A procession of law enforcement at virtually every level, from local police to federal agents, firefighters from all over the area, EMS and military personnel drove to the funeral.

Residents waved flags. Some were clearly emotional as they wiped away tears.

TRUMP HONORS FALLEN FIREFIGHTER DURING RNC SPEECH

Comperatore’s fire helmet and jacket shared the stage with Trump as he spoke during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee on Thursday.

“He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets… what a fine man he was,” Trump said during his RNC speech. “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

“This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness.”

Comperatore served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, served as the chief of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department in the early 2000s and was a church-going, loving father and husband.

Musician Billy Ray Cyrus, who’s always been passionate about honoring troops and first responders, was seen shaking hands with law enforcement members at Comperatore’s service, where he joined the family and performed.

“Above all, Corey (Comperatore) was the quintessential family man and the best girl dad,” his obituary says. “His love for his wife Helen (Scott) Comperatore was a testament to the power of partnership and devotion.

“Together, they raised two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore, who will carry forward his spirit of compassion.”

TRUMP RALLY VICTIM COREY COMPERATORE DIED SHIELDING FAMILY AND ‘WOULD’VE DONE IT AGAIN,’ FRIEND SAYS

His daughter, Allyson, wrote a gut-wrenching Facebook post after her “hero” died.

“Time stopped,” she wrote. “And when it started again, my family and I started living a real-life nightmare.

“What was supposed to be an exciting day that we had all looked forward to (ESPECIALLY my dad), turned into the most traumatizing experience someone could imagine.”

His wife, Helen, told the New York Post, “He’s my hero.”

“He just said, ‘get down!’ That was the last thing he said,” she said.

Comperatore’s courage was described as “quiet resilience” in his obituary, which said he was quick to help anyone in need.

He had the “strength to be vulnerable, and the bravery to lead with love … His life reminds us that to be courageous is to love without limits.”

The Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company set up a memorial with Comperatore’s uniform outside the firehouse to honor him after his death.

The shooting that claimed Comperatore’s life nearly killed Trump, if it wasn’t for a coincidental head movement.

The bullet that nicked the former president’s ear was on a trajectory to pierce the side of his head.

Two other men – David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 – were also shot but survived. They’re recovering in a hospital.

WATCH: MOURNERS ATTEND THE FUNERAL

CONGRESS DENIED ACCESS TO CRUCIAL TRUMP PROTECTION PLAN SCREAMS ‘COVER YOUR A– MODE’: EXPERT

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who set up on a roof overlooking the rally about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking, was ultimately “neutralized” to end the hail of gunfire.

How Crooks fell through the cracks and was able to fire off several rounds is part of a heated investigation. Law enforcement said they still don’t have a definitive motive for the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Friday is about Comperatore, his life and legacy.