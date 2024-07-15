Trump supporters at Pennsylvania rally take cover from gunfire that ‘shocked’ locals

​

BUTLER, Penn. – Some Trump rally attendees in Butler, Pennsylvania, had been waiting around the Butler Farm Show grounds since 8 a.m. Saturday so they’d get a good view of the former president when the event began later that day.

Trump had traveled to the close-knit, rural town north of Pittsburgh four years ago, in October 2020, ahead of the last election.

Locals were excited for round two this weekend, some even hauling their children with them to see what turned out to be an evening they will never forget.

“A lot of people I know are shocked it happened here. This is Trump country,” John Fosmaught told Fox News Digital.

Just minutes after Trump took the stage, around 6:10 p.m., the crowd heard pops of gunfire.

At first, some thought they’d heard firecrackers or fireworks. Others who said they’re familiar with the sounds firearms make said they immediately knew what was happening, especially given the environment — and the intended target.

Then Trump put a hand to his ear and ducked for cover, and the crowd followed. One attendee began covering those around him with folding metal chairs to act as a makeshift shield.

Jayme Santoro said she was standing in the same section as Corey Comperatore, the former Buffalo Township fire chief who was fatally shot while shielding his family from the gunfire.

Santoro described seeing blood on the bleachers where attendees were standing, listening to Trump speak while unknowingly exposed to danger.

“[I]t is so insensitive and evil to read comments and things on social media making light of it all,” Santoro said, describing the internet banter that has followed the shooting that left one father dead and two others in critical condition “disheartening, disappointing, and honestly unfathomable.”

Authorities identified the two injured victims as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, both of whom are now in stable condition.

She saw people “pass out” after witnessing the shooting, Santoro said.

The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, is also dead after the U.S. Secret Service fatally shot Crooks from his position on a building rooftop about 160 yards from where Trump was standing, surrounded by his supporters.

The agency is now investigating how the shooter was able to not only get close to the rally with an AR-15 but also how he was able to come within such close proximity to the former president.

After the gunfire, there was a loud, frantic scream and some commands from attendees telling others to get down, but other than that, the crowd was relatively calm and poised. So calm, in fact, that some heard the Secret Service say, “Shooter’s down,” and the former president say he needed to get his shoes.

“[I]t was a very calm crowd. … I thought I was at church, frankly,” David Trepanier said. “And even after the event, there wasn’t anyone running. Everyone was calm, and we just walked out. I mean, it was an incredible, inspiring experience.”

David Bocci told Fox News Digital that he was watching Secret Service the “whole time” because he is “kind of fascinated” by the agency.

“They were looking through their binoculars and then all the sudden they were building up their rifles,” David Bocci told Fox News Digital. “And then they were looking over at the ARG building with their rifle, and then not maybe 10 seconds later you could hear the shots from the shooter, and then Secret Service shot back.”

Dave Bocci, David’s father, was amazed that the shooter got to the rooftop of the building with a rifle.

“Trump picked this place so close to the [Republican National] Convention. He knows what Pennsylvania means to him. He knows this area,” Dave Bocci told Fox News Digital. “…To have somebody climb up — a 20-year-old — with…an AR-15 possibly, I can’t even…the whole election comes through here. You’d think you’d have double security.”

“You’d think you’d have double security.”

— Dave Bocci

Most rally-goers are grateful security was able to remove the threat and keep Trump, who walked away with a bloodied ear, safe. But they’re confused about how a 20-year-old suspect got so close to killing the former president in the first place.

Trepanier feels security at the event was “very bad.” He and his wife walked through a security checkpoint when they arrived, where law enforcement officers were checking people’s belongings and watching attendees walk through metal detectors. At one point, however, they left the “secured area” to sit underneath the shade of a tree. When they walked back in, no one checked them.

“I appreciate the snipers, but why in the world? … I know where these buildings are,” he said. “Why couldn’t they see this guy on the roof, even if he was hidden?”

“I wouldn’t have them guard my dog house. I’m very emotional about that,” Trepanier added.

Crooks had no prior criminal history and was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election, due to his age. Records show that he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office and claims to advocate for “key Democratic constituencies: young people, minorities and low-income people.”

The FBI said it will continue its investigation into Crooks and any other information it can obtain.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI,” the statement continued.

Fox News’ Scott McDonald contributed to this report.