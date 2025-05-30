Trump tears into court’s ‘political’ tariff decision, calls on Supreme Court to act and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Trump denounces court’s ‘political’ tariff decision

2. Bernard Kerik, former New York police commissioner and 9/11 figure, dies at 69

3. Marine general warns African terror groups gaining capacity to attack US homeland

MAJOR HEADLINES

ELON’S EXIT – Trump teases ‘last day, but not really’ for Musk at DOGE. Continue reading …

TOWN HALL TAKEDOWN – Congresswoman faces jeers while defending Trump tax policies. Continue reading …

JUSTICE SERVED – Undocumented teen who killed woman in crash arrested with family by ICE. Continue reading …

BURDEN SHIFT – Who to watch as Karen Read’s defense steps up to the plate. Continue reading …

DARK EMPIRE – Ex-assistant’s harrowing testimony exposes alleged abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking by Diddy. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘STILL LYING’ – Jill Biden should have to answer for ‘cover up’ of former president’s decline, White House says. Continue reading …

COPYCAT CRISIS – Comey’s ’86 47′ post caused FBI to redirect critical resources, says FBI director. Continue reading …

BOLD BID – Disgraced former congressman claims ‘women are crazy about me’ while attempting political comeback. Continue reading …

GAVEL UNDER FIRE – Conservative legal minds push back on latest Mahmoud Khalil decision. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SAY SORRY – Trump’s lawsuit with Paramount carries on as he turns down big settlement offer. Continue reading …

VINDICATED – 2024 Wall Street Journal report on Biden ‘slipping’ was smeared by media. Continue reading …

TAPPED OUT – Jake Tapper suffers ratings collapse despite bombshell Biden book tour. Continue reading …

SHRINKING IN SIZE – Media outlet embraces AI while laying off nearly a quarter of its workforce. Continue reading …

OPINION

CRAIG SHIRLEY – Biden cover-up scandal could usher in new era of Republican dominance. Continue reading …

GORDON SONDLAND – US-EU trade is out of whack. Trump needs to stay tough on tariffs. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

BRACE YOURSELF – America’s second-largest cicada swarm is about to emerge across the East Coast. Continue reading …

RUNNING OUT OF TIME – Girls’ championship rule changes prompt backlash in ongoing trans athlete dispute. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS QUIZ – How did Trump help these reality stars? Which world leader got a smack from his wife? Take the quiz here …

ALL SMILES – Todd Chrisley spotted shopping after Trump’s full pardon from prison. Continue reading …

RARE SIGHTING – Home camera picks up unusual creature as it grabs a midnight snack. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN A. SMITH – The incredibly alarming part of alleged Biden scandal. See video …

TOMI LAHREN – Leave it to Gen Z to rebrand laziness and social awkwardness as something cutesy. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today’s in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.