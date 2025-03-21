Trump warns of jail time for Tesla vandals, anyone funding the attacks: ‘WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!’

​

President Donald Trump sent a warning late Thursday night to those who have been involved in recent attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships and factories nationwide since CEO Elon Musk became a part of the Trump administration.

“People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!”

Musk has taken a lot of heat for heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump, and his closeness with the president has made Tesla vehicles and properties the target of dozens of protests and vandalism, and even a couple of shootings.

Trump’s warning comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced federal charges on Thursday against three people who used Molotov cocktails to attack Tesla properties in South Carolina, Oregon and Colorado in separate instances. Bondi described their actions as acts of “domestic terrorism.”

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

All three suspects face a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Bondi told Will Cain on his show Wednesday, “They’re targeting Elon Musk who is out there trying to save our country and it will not be tolerated. We are coming after you.”

This week alone, attacks were reported in Las Vegas and Kansas City, Missouri.

Investigators in Kansas City were looking into a suspected arson case after two Cybertrucks caught on fire at a dealership on Monday, while authorities in Sin City reported at least five vehicles were damaged and two were set on fire at a Tesla collision and sales center on Tuesday.

A website called “DOGEQUEST” was also activated this week and claims to have a list of Tesla owners, their addresses, phone numbers and email addresses in an apparent effort to dox them.

The site also contains a map of Tesla dealerships and charging stations.

Fox News Digital’s Peter D’Abrosca and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.