Trump’s Cabinet pick confirmation hearings set to begin and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Trump’s first nominee heads to Capitol Hill.

2. DOJ releases Jack Smith’s report on Trump.

3. David Weiss’ final report on Hunter Biden.

MAJOR HEADLINES

CONFIRMATION SHOWDOWN – Senate GOP tees up confirmation hearing blitz in effort to meet ambitious Trump targets. Continue reading …

BURN NOTICE – Actress highlights ‘harsh lesson’ the deadly wildfires are teaching far-left Hollywood. Continue reading …

ENEMY NEXT DOOR – Stark new warning issued on the ‘most challenging type of terrorist threat we face.’ Continue reading …

RULE WITHOUT TEETH – Final straw as celebrity real estate agent raises alarm over law with no stiff penalty. Continue reading …

‘SENSELESS TRAGEDY’ – Veteran flight attendant killed in stabbing spree during layover in Dem-run city. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

DIRE WARNING – US economy to lose nearly 6 million American jobs, $1.1T in GDP if Congress lets Trump tax cuts expire: study. Continue reading …

‘WE SEE A LOT’ – Planned Parenthood chapter broke law to help Harris campaign, pro-life group alleges. Continue reading …

‘OFF THE STREETS’ – Republicans take a significant step forward in efforts to make America safer for kids. Continue reading …

RED MENACE – The chain of events fueling fears of a global sabotage trend: Not a ‘coincidence’. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘WILD BLAZE’ – Fact-checkers are ‘first responders’ battling ‘wildfires’ online, media claims. Continue reading …

HERE WE GO AGAIN – NBC taps left-wing journalist to cover Trump in return to White House press corps. Continue reading …

CRYSTAL CLEAR – Chris Christie sends scathing message to Newsom as LA wildfires rage. Continue reading …

‘OFF THE HOOK’ – Rutgers students accuse Biden admin letting Rutgers get away with alleged antisemitism. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Joe Biden crushes Democrat agenda. This is his legacy. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: California’s catastrophe. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

HOUSING HORROR – Realtor-turned-murder suspect charged with client couple’s slaying held at gunpoint by their son: police. Continue reading …

‘UNPACKING EMOTIONS’ – Sleep techniques could help erase bad memories, study finds. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces. Take the quiz here …

SEEING GREEN – Small business optimism jumps to 6-year high following Trump win. Continue reading …

THAT’S COLD – Curious onlookers flock to unusual display. See video …

WATCH

EVAN BARKER – Newsom speaks ‘out of two sides of his mouth.’ See video …

NEWT GINGRICH – Newt Gingrich’s warning about Biden’s ‘truly destructive’ behavior in final days in office. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.