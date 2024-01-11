Trump’s top town hall moments, Hunter Biden heads to court and more top headlines

​

CENTER STAGE –Trump says Biden brought ‘chaos,’ former president vows to bring ‘success’ if elected to second term. Continue reading …

FIRST SON IN COURT – Hunter Biden to make first court appearance after Special Counsel Weiss charges. Continue reading …

ELECTION SECURITY – House Republicans roll out election security recommendations for states. Continue reading …

‘UNACCEPTABLE’ –Biden, Dems under fire after migrants placed in school, forcing kids to learn remotely. Continue reading …

JUST IN THE NICK OF TIME –Saban’s retirement stuns football fans – but one ex-NFL star says he wasn’t surprised. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PRIMETIME CLASH – Trump comes away relatively unscathed in DeSantis-Haley Iowa debate. Continue reading …

CLOSING ARGUMENTS – Closing arguments in NYAG case expected to be delivered after judge rescinds offer for Trump to speak in court. Continue reading …

HEALTH CARE FOR MIGRANTS – Top Republican introduces legislation to prevent federal dollars from going to illegal immigrants in liberal states. Continue reading …

BORDER BATTLE – Biden admin issues warning on deportation cases if SCOTUS rules against them. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SILENT AS A MOUSE – Disney silent on ongoing drama surrounding ESPN host Pat McAfee, NFL star Aaron Rodgers and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel. Continue reading …

ELITE EDUCATION – Welcome to Harvard, where you can spend $317,800 to learn about ‘queering the world,’ threesome dating apps. Continue reading …

‘CANNOT BE TRUSTED’ – ‘Corrosively woke’ BBC continues to be plagued with retractions, apologies related to Israel-Hamas war. Continue reading …

‘TAKING A STAND FOR THE TRUTH’ – Student savors legal victory over professor, tells others to ‘take courage.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN. BILL CASSIDY – Biden admin spreading California’s war on gig workers to rest of country. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS – Top destinations for millennials and Gen Zers fleeing blue states. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – DC correspondent Mark Meredith reveals to Dana Perino the three presidents he’d invite to a dinner party. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – American kids always come last in liberal La La Land. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Today was ‘Don’t you know who my daddy is’ for Hunter Biden. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Lemon claims new show will feature honest debate. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

JUNKY NURSES – Hospital deaths expose thefts with lethal consequences. Continue reading …

ROYAL NO-SHOW – Why Meghan Markle skipped ‘Suits’ reunion. Continue reading …

POSITIVE WORK TREND – Surprising workplace trend has benefits for all. Continue reading …

REELED IN – Fisherman hooked in infamous ‘Colonial Parkway Murders.’ Continue reading …

DOWN THE HATCH – It’s a feeding frenzy as these Humboldt penguins congregate for lunch at the Oregon Zoo. Check it out! See video …

WATCH

SEN. JD VANCE – Chris Christie was a guy without a constituency. See video …

REP. NANCY MACE – If your last name is Biden, it’s a completely different standard. See video …

FOX WEATHER

IN OTHER NEWS

“[NYC] Mayor [Eric] Adams treats them [migrants] not as trespassers but as honored guests. Like all states and cities run by liberals. New York’s a place where working-class Americans, they’re always going to be treated like second-class citizens. Adams focuses on making migrants feel as comfortable as possible, bragging in a tweet that his teams were doing a great job keeping asylum seekers safe and dry.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

