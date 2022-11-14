Twitter to allow organizations identify associated accounts

​

Elon Musk’s Twitter will soon allow organizations to identify which accounts are affiliated with them, according to a tweet from the platform’s owner on Sunday.

“Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them,” the Tesla owner and now CEO of Twitter said.

One Twitter user, @JohnKrausPhotos asked Musk if any user would be able to be or create an organization or whether Twitter would decide what constitutes an organization.

“Ultimately, I think there is no choice but for Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I’m open to suggestions,” Musk said.

He told another user that organizations would be able to manage the affiliations, so if an employee changes jobs, they will not have to notify Twitter.

Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 28, and since then has been looking for ways to abolish fake accounts.

The plans, though fluid at times, include the implementation of Twitter Blue, where for $8 a month users can get a blue check mark on their profile.

Last week, Musk put a pause on the subscription service as an influx of fake accounts popped up. He then gave some users their verified badge back.

For less than a few hours last week, a proposal was on the table to give a gray checkmark to businesses, but that was pulled from the table after staunch criticism from the public.