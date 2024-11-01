Two dead after Orlando shooting, police chief says; at least 8 shot

​

Authorities are aware of eight victims, including two deaths, after a suspect opened fire in Orlando, Florida, early Friday morning, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press briefing.

Six victims transported for treatment were stable, he noted.

Smith said a 17-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. He named the suspect as Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, but did not provide the exact spelling for the name.

He noted that the suspect was arrested in 2023 for grand theft.

Smith said the victims range in age from 19 to 39.

“At approximately 1:07 a.m., officers reported shots fired at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. Within minutes, a second report of shots fired was called in south of Washington Street on Orange Avenue,” Smith said.

The police chief noted that officers did not fire any shots during the incident.

He showed video footage of crowds fleeing after the shootings, as well as footage of an officer tackling the suspect to the ground.

He also showed body cam footage of the officer taking down the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.