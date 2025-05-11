Two injured after military vehicle crashes over highway retaining wall, plunges 30 feet onto road below

​

A military Humvee towing a trailer careened off Interstate 90 in Bellevue, Washington, Saturday, crashing over a retaining wall and landing on a street below, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened on eastbound I-90 near the Eastgate neighborhood, when the vehicle drifted to the right for unknown reasons and exited the freeway. It then crossed a grassy shoulder and dropped roughly 30 feet onto Southeast 38th St., Trooper Rick Johnson told Fox News Digital.

“This Humvee Tonic Trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 and drifted right for some reason,” Johnson said. “We don’t really know (the) reason, and (it) left the freeway across like a little grass area and then went over a wall … down onto one of the surface streets below.”

Two people in the military vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Johnson said the pair were likely taken to Overlake Medical Center, the nearest major hospital in the area, though he could not confirm the specific hospital.

“The sergeant at the scene told me that they were minor injuries, but … the fire department really suggests you go get checked out,” Johnson explained.

The military vehicle was part of a convoy believed to be en route to the Yakima Training Center in central Washington, a common destination via I-90. Johnson noted the Humvee was “pretty damaged.”

Photos shared by Johnson on X showed the aftermath of the crash and the steep drop from the freeway to the street below. He said there was no video footage available at this time, and no dashcam clips had been submitted to the agency.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.