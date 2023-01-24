Two men arrested in Texas after high-speed chase for smuggling illegal immigrants

​

Two men were arrested Sunday in Texas for human smuggling after multiple illegal immigrants were discovered in their vehicle, following a high-speed chase.

A Texas DPS Trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a white Hyundai for a traffic violation in Uvalde County.

The driver refused to stop the vehicle, leading to a high-speed chase through city streets in Uvalde. The driver reached speeds of 115 mph during the pursuit, DPS said in a press release.

A local police department deployed a tire deflation device, which flattened the car’s two front tires and brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were then taken into custody by the trooper.

The trooper discovered three illegal immigrants in the back seat of the vehicle and three additional illegal immigrants inside the trunk, DPS said. The six illegal immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver, Tyler Markel Washington, was charged with human smuggling and evading arrest. The passenger, Jamail Williams-Thompson, was charged with human smuggling.

The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division determined that Washington is a Pyro Bloods gang member from Houston.