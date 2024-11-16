Two teens arrested in connection with robbery that left beloved DC DJ dead: ‘We will hold you accountable’

​

Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a brutal attack and robbery that ultimately left a well-known DJ dead.

During a news conference on Friday, Metropolitan police Chief Pamela Smith said a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, who have not been identified, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of local DJ and hairstylist, Bryan Smith.

“While nothing can undo this senseless loss, we hope today’s arrest offers some measure of justice and a step toward healing,” Chief Smith said. “We are here to send a very clear message today. If you commit violence in our city, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable.”

Officials believe the suspects attacked and robbed Smith, who was known as “The Barber,” as he walked home after his shift in the early morning hours of Oct. 27.

The police chief added that surveillance cameras played a critical role in helping determine who the suspects were.

Smith was found severely injured and unconscious, and was robbed of his phone, wallet and credit cards.

Because of the lack of identification on him, police were not able to identify Smith until later in the day when his family reported him missing.

He died after spending more than a week in a coma. The Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of Smith’s death.

Lela Sandoval, Smith’s mother, told FOX 5 DC on Friday that a detective had called her in the morning to update her on the case.

She told FOX 5 in a previous interview that her son fought hard for his life while in the hospital, but a decision was made to take him off life support after problems developed in his lung.

“They killed my son over a credit card with a very low balance and a cell phone,” Sandoval said last week. “These people have taken away my whole entire life.”

Metro police believe both teens are also suspects in a series of robbery attempts and assaults that happened on the same day as Smith’s attack.

The weapon used to attack Smith has yet to be recovered, according to police, but the investigation remains active.

The suspects are charged with three counts of robbery and one count of assault with intent to commit robbery among other lesser charges, but they could soon face additional charges related to Smith’s death, authorities said.

“My message to young people is … if you commit a violent crime in this city, we will find you and hold you accountable,” Chief Smith said. “If you choose to endanger the safety of our community, you will face the consequences.”