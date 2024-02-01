Two teens injured, 1 killed in shooting near Chicago high school

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Two teens were wounded and one was killed in a shooting near a high school in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials confirmed during a press conference.

Police confirmed the teens were walking when a vehicle pulled up, and someone got out and shot them all.

Fire officials later confirmed that three teens were wounded in the shooting, two 16-year-olds and one victim under the age of 15.

The identities of the teens have yet to be released, but officials confirmed all three attended Nicholas Senn High School.

MIGRANT CRIME A ‘REAL PROBLEM’ IN CHICAGO SUBURB AFTER SIX MORE CHARGED IN MACY’S RETAIL THEFTS: POLICE CHIEF

“The City of Chicago continues to grieve, and our hearts are heavy as these tragic shootings happen way too often,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said during a press conference. “This hurts, and I know our city is hurting.”

No suspects were reported in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

ILLINOIS SHERIFFS BUST MIGRANT-RUN OPERATION COERCING OTHERS INTO STEALING SO THEY COULD BUY FAKE IDS

There is no motive at this point, but officials believe the three students were all targeted.

This shooting comes just five days after two teenage boys were shot and killed in broad daylight in the Loop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The individuals who are responsible for this kind of violence – it has to end. The horror and chaos, and the trauma that’s being caused by these individuals who do not value life – the full force of government will be used to bring these individuals to justice,” Mayor Johnson said.

The shooting comes on the same day the Democrat-run city passed a cease-fire resolution, but not in Chicago.

As violence rages in the city, the Chicago City Council approved a cease-fire resolution in the Isreal-Hamas war in the Middle East. The city’s mayor ended up casting the tie-breaking vote.