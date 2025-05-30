Two Utah men charged with supporting Mexican cartel designated as terrorist group

​

Two family members were charged with conspiring to support a Mexican cartel designated as a terrorist organization.

Maxwell Sterling Jensen, 25, and James Lael Jensen, 68, both from Sandy, Utah, were charged with conspiring to materially support a Mexican cartel designated as a terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as related smuggling charges. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the pair allegedly provided material support to the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

The men allegedly conspired to conceal and disguise the source of proceeds from illegally smuggled crude oil, in addition to aiding and abetting the fraudulent entry of 2,881 shipments of oil. The DOJ said they allegedly operated an enterprise in Rio Hondo, Texas, named Arroyo Terminals.

When the men were arrested, authorities seized four tank barges that contained crude oil, as well as three commercial tanker trucks, one personal vehicle and an Arroyo Terminal pickup.

The Jalisco cartel was designated as a foreign terrorist organization on Feb. 20 by the State Department.

Prosecutors said they intend to seek a $300 million judgment if the men are convicted.

If found guilty, the men could face over 20 years in prison.

William Kimbell, acting special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Houston, said their arrests came from an investigation initially looking into drug trafficking.

“What began as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) drug trafficking investigation evolved into a multifaceted case involving an alleged complex criminal operation generating millions of dollars from crude oil — the largest funding source for Mexican drug cartels,” Kimbell said. “Given the charges have profound implications for both the United States and Mexico, we will continue to explore all leads and identify any believed to be involved. The collaboration with federal law enforcement, prosecutors and state agencies proved critical to unraveling these alleged crimes and will continue until such operations are destroyed.”

Fox News Digital reached out to attorneys representing Maxwell Jensen and James Jensen for comment.