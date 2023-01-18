Two Wisconsin officers wounded in shooting while responding to domestic incident

​

Two police officers in Wisconsin were shot and wounded while trying to negotiate with an armed suspect during a domestic incident on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence in Racine around 10:45 p.m. for a call about a domestic disturbance where a firearm was discharged, FOX6 Milwaukee reported, citing the Racine Police Department.

Officers met a woman outside the home who told them that her husband was inside with their two children, police said.

Following an hour of negotiations, the man inside fired several rounds toward officers, striking two, officials said. The two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers eventually convinced the man to leave the home. He was uninjured but taken to a hospital for evaluation. The woman and two children were unharmed.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available. Police said more information would be released later Wednesday.

Police said that charges are pending against the man.