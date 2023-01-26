Tyre Nichols case: 5 former Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder

​

The five former Memphis Police Department officers fired following the death of Tyre Nichols have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

Jail records show Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith turned them in and are now in custody at the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee.

The former officers are each facing seven felony charges, including one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of official oppression and two counts each of aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.